Portrush in big holiday demand!

New data from leading travel website www.holidaylettings.co.uk reveals that Portrush is placed number 5 on the list of 20 UK destinations with the highest demand per home in 2016.

Booking activity from the holiday rental website, owned by TripAdvisor, shows that Portrush received one of the highest number of bookings per property, behind Carnforth, Brighton, Newcastle and Gosport.

Saskia Welman, spokesperson for holidaylettings.co.uk, said that the diverse list proves that travellers are discovering how convenient and affordable renting a home can be, whatever their destination.

“The demand in Portrush really demonstrates the growing popularity of holiday rentals in all sorts of areas across the UK,” Saskia said.