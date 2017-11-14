Twice the love needed for pair of canine gentle giants

Two canine companions at Dogs Trust Ballymena are hoping to find a new owner who believes a dog is for life and can give them both a loving home.

St Bernard, Ozzie and Labrador Millie, aged between two and three, are an unusual combination but they have been great friends most of their lives.

Oonagh Phillips, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said: “These playful pooches are looking for an active home as they enjoy going for walks and staying physically and mentally stimulated Due to their size we would recommend any children in the home be over 12 years old but both love kids.

“We understand taking on two dogs is much more of a responsibility than rehoming one, so would definitely suggest that families give a lot of consideration to whether two dogs can fit into their life.

“But they are a fantastic pair of dogs who will make very rewarding pets in the right homes.”

If you believe you have what it takes to give these gentle giants the home they need, get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/ballymena