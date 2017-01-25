£20k to establish new Motorsport Taskforce

Up to £20,000 has been secured from the Executive to help establish a new Motorsport Taskforce for Northern Ireland.

It will bring together representatives from sport, stakeholders and officials from government departments to help to address safety issues and explore how events can grow.

Outgoing Sports Minister Paul Givan said: “The remit of this Taskforce will cover a wide range of issues including event safety, infrastructure and talent development as well as looking at how to continue to maximise the marketing and tourism potential that the various events offer for Northern Ireland.”

This funding, he noted, is in addition to £500,000 from the Department for Communities for road racing venues at the North-West 200, the Ulster Grand Prix and Armoy Road Races; short circuit tracks at Kirkistown, Nutt’s Corner and Bishopscourt; the Motor Racing Association and the NI Karting Association.

The department is also providing £40,000 to improved disabled access for the Ulster Grand Prix circuit.

The minister continued: “As a big supporter of motorsport, I recognise that there are inherent dangers for those who choose to participate and compete in this form of sport. While we can never make motorsport free of any risk, we can take steps to improve safety for competitors and spectators alike.”

He added that the sport “attracts significant numbers of visitors to Northern Ireland”.

In October last year, Mr Givan visited Armoy to find out more about the races from Motorcycle Road Racing Club representatives.