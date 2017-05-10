26 portraits in ‘Road Racing People’

A new BBC Northern Ireland photographic exhibition inspired by the world of road racing has opened in Ballymoney Town Hall.

‘Road Racing People’ is a collection of 26 portraits by internationally renowned motorcycle racing photographer, Stephen Davison.

Jim Dunlop pictured at the opening of the BBC Northern Ireland Road Racing People exhibition in Ballymoney Town Hall.PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Featuring riders, fans, mechanics and families, the exhibition will run until May 31.

The pictures were taken last year during the Mid Antrim 150, Tandragee 100, Cookstown 100, Skerries 100, North West 200 and Armoy road races. Using nothing

more than a portable studio and a 50mm lens, Stephen invited people to come inside and bare their souls. His photographs capture the enthusiasm, character and

essence of the sport.

Herbie McCook, Eddie McLean, Stephen McCook and Gerry Burns pictured at the exhibition in Ballymoney Town Hall. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Welcoming the exhibition, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey, said: “Ballymoney, with its own road racing story, is

the ideal place to showcase these pictures, which give a raw insight into the world of road racing. Visitors to the museum can also enjoy our NW200 Faces and Places exhibition which features archive newspaper photographs and other memorabilia. Together, they create a must-see attraction for all road racing fans.”

The exhibition is a collaboration between BBC Northern Ireland and independent production company, DoubleBand Films, who produced the BBC Northern Ireland

three-part series, ‘Road Riders’.

It’s supported by Libraries NI and curated by Sarah Edge, Professor of Photography and Cultural Studies in the School of Communication and Media at Ulster University, Coleraine.

The exhibition is open from Monday – Thursday and Saturday from 9am – 5pm and on Friday from 9am – 4.30pm.