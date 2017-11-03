£300k funding approval for Loughgiel GAA project

The “whole community” will benefit from almost £300k council investment in sport facilities in Loughgiel.

That was the view of Sinn Fein representatives after Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council gave the green light for the support.

At a meeting of the council’s Leisure and Development Committee last month it was recommended to award Loughgiel Shamrocks GAC 50% of their total eligible costs up to a maximum of £294,587.50 from its Capital Grants Programme. This decision was ratified by full council.

Councillor Kieran Mulholland has spoken of his delight the club is to receive the funding to help fund a new sand-based pitch along with a 3G multi-activity space and a ball wall.

Mr Mulholland said: “This decision will go a long way to meeting a demand for sporting and physical activity space that council had already identified was in desperate need in the Loughgiel area.

“It’s a win-win situation as Loughgiel will now deliver a project to meet that need with minimal input required from the council after completion.

“This award is the culmination of over three years of work since myself and Sinn Féin colleagues first met the club’s committee back in 2014. There have been countless meeting with officers and external bodies and I’m delighted that the project can now move ahead.”

His party colleague, North Antrim MLA Philip McGuigan said: “The GAA, the services that it provides, and its facilities are the focal point of many communities such as Loughgiel. This investment is a testament to that fact and it is an investment that the whole community are going to benefit from.”