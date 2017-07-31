400 vehicles already registered for Truck Fest 2017

With still three weeks to go before the Causeway Coast Truck Fest, a massive 400 trucks have already registered to appear at the event on Sunday, August 20.

“Never in our wildest dreams did we expect the event to become this big in only thee years and we couldn’t be more delighted,” a spokesman said.

The event, which is free to the public, raises funds for charity and this year monies raised will go to the Air Ambulance.

Country stars Gary Fitzpatrick, Alastair Coyles and The Simple Truth Band are performing with headline act Lee Matthews.

Once again Brian Moore will act as linkman and Compere and says of the event.

“I’m involved in a lot of events but the way this one has grown took me totally by surprise,” he said.

Danny Coyles of the Anchor Complex, which is one of the sponsors, said: “Who would have thought that such an idea would rocket into such a mammoth attraction and it’s such great fun for all the family.

“We’re very proud to have been involved since its inception and wish everyone involved a great day.”

The trucks depart the paddock for a circuit of the NW200 course at 4pm and, organisers joked, if this event keeps growing it looks as if the NW200 will have to make the course longer!

The Causeway Coast Truck Fest takes place at the NW200 paddock outside Portstewart from 10am on Sunday, August 20.