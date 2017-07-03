£6 Million investment at Ballycastle Works

Work is progressing well to construct a new Wastewater Treatment Works at Mary Street, Ballycastle.

The town is growing in terms of its population, tourism industry and infrastructure and once complete, this new plant will accommodate increased development and a growth of visitors to the popular tourist town.

Eimear Gourley NI Water Project Manager said: “Construction work on the new Ballycastle Wastewater Treatment Works is progressing well and the team were delighted to show the Mayor around the site of this important project for the local area.

“The new plant will bring significant benefits for the local population and economy, bringing increased capacity to meet the needs of the growing population and seasonal increases in the town.”

“Inevitably there will be some disruption during the construction of the new works. However NI Water have minimised this as much as possible by ensuring no construction traffic is permitted through the town. There will occasionally be increased traffic on Mary Street/Glenshesk Road and Sheskburn Avenue, but we will do everything possible to minimise disruption.”

Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Council, Councillor Joan Baird added: “I am delighted to have this opportunity to view the construction progress on behalf of Council, as this is such an important project for the local community.”