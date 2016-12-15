A beautiful bag, a beautiful purpose by taylor yates

A north coast mother and daughter have just designed and created their first line of luxury leather handbags.

Based in Portstewart, the brand taylor yates was the brainchild of Karen Yates, former President of Causeway Chamber and her daughter Ellen.

Alice priced �595.

“Our business was founded on the principal of giving back to other women and girls in the UK who may not have the freedom of choice that we were lucky enough to have,” explained Karen.

Growing up in Lancashire, Karen, was inspired by her Nana Alice – a hardworking, independent woman who set up and ran multiple businesses from her home.

A passion for design, a strong belief in businesses working for a social good and gratitude for the strong, independent women in her life led Karen and Ellen, to create this exclusive collection.

Made in England, the bags are made from beautiful soft leather, normally saved for gloves, it is also resistant to water with a finish that dries soft. The lining, Alacantara from Italy, is also unique with a feeling of suede but that has all the durability and stain resistance required for practical use.

Doris priced �145.

There are five styles of bag that make up the first collection, each available in four colours, ranging from a clutch – Doris (£145) to a large, hobo style bag – Alice (£595).

The bags are each named after women who played an instrumental role in Karen and Ellen’s lives. Karen reflects; “Tilly was my Dad’s special name for my Mum, she was glamorous, fiercely loyal, kind and worked hard like her mother, Alice. She also loved her signature pink lipstick and her handbag. It makes it even more special knowing that my mum can still be included in taylor yates in this way because I know how proud she would be of what we have created.”

Growing up with the freedom of choice and support meant a lot to Karen and is something she felt lucky to be able to give her daughter Ellen. It was important that they created not only a range of bags that women would want to own but a business that they could be proud to run.

Ellen is currently studying for her degree in Fashion with Marketing in Manchester, she said; “We are so excited to be able to share these bags, which have been thoughtfully designed here in Northern Ireland and handmade in England. We have stayed true to our beliefs and created a collection that is understated and stylish, but has the looks, the practicality and in a range of colours that will compliment most women’s wardrobes.”

There are only 10 of each bag in the first collection so you can be sure that the chances of bumping into another this season are pretty slim.

The collection of bags are available just in time for Christmas at tayloryates.com.