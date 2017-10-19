A huge thank you to Causeway volunteers

A very important chapter in the lives of the Giant’s Causeway team, and loyal volunteers, David and Moya Moss-Bowpitt, came to a close recently.

Husband and wife team, David and Moya, first joined the National Trust volunteering team in 2010 and became highly valued and regular members of the Learning & Visitor Experience team. The couple have moved to England and the staff will deeply miss their company and contribution to the team.

Moya said: “We started as volunteers at the Giant’s Causeway seven years ago, before the new visitor centre was constructed.

“Originally my role was to welcome visitors, help them find their way around the site and provide them with further information about other places in the area. All this was done from a temporary trailer in the car park.

“Once the Visitor Centre was completed the role diversified and I joined the Learning & Visitor Experience Team. The role is varied, involving everything from litter picking to being on a rota for the regular guided walking tours. I also took booked-in-tours for coach and cruise ship groups.

“I have been able to expand my knowledge in many areas by attending courses, talks and walks and recently obtained my level 2 Tour Guide qualification; a bit of a challenge returning to studying and exams, something I thought was all behind me! Just goes to show that you are never too old to learn.

“I have found my time volunteering at the Causeway to be rewarding and fulfilling in so many ways. I get to spend my time with a friendly group of people whilst meeting visitors from all over the world, helping them to understand why the Giant’s Causeway is such a special place and the important role the National Trust has in preserving it for future generations.”

Anthony McAuley, Learning & Visitor Experience Supervisor, was among those who made a presentation to David and Moya before they finished at the Causeway, and he said: “David and Moya have moved to England to begin a new chapter in their lives, which sadly marked the end of their regular and loyal volunteering service here at the Causeway.

“Between them they have given over 6000 volunteering hours to our site and we are deeply indebted to them for all their company, work and commitment over the past seven years.

“We wish David and Moya all the very best of luck as they settled into their new home for this new chapter of their lives and in all their future endeavours.”