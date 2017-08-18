A-level success for Cross and Passion Ballycastle pupils

Pupils at Cross and Passion College celebrated another year of outstanding achievement when they received their ‘A’-Level results on Thursday.

The pupils’ outcomes meant they surpassed the average for grammar and non-grammar schools by a significant margin, again achieving a record 75% of pupils gaining 3 A* - C grades.

In 2016, 31% of grades were A*/A, this year the students’ hard work and determination resulted in this figure rising to 36%.

Principal of Cross and Passion College, Mr Paul McClean, said: “Last year, U6 students achieved tremendous results and this continued high level of achievement at Post-16 is testament to the hard work and determination shown by all. The pupils in this school are ambitious, focused and determined to succeed and I applaud them for the great commitment they have shown to their studies. I would pay tribute to all the staff, who play a huge role in assisting our young people and in guiding them to success. Relationships between the school and parents are extremely strong and it is by working together that we are able to celebrate and share in the success of our young people.

“Whilst academic success is a key focus and goal for the school, the most important part of any education is to ensure our young people leave us as confident, caring and resilient men and women who will use their gifts to enrich their lives and those of others. The diverse opportunities available to all, allow our students to develop so many talents and traits which will ensure they are successful in later life. We have students leaving to study Medicine, Law, Actuarial Science, Engineering and Construction, Biomedical and Sports Sciences, Agriculture, Computing, Drama, Nursing and many other courses which will serve them well as they take their first steps into successful careers.

“Our close partnership with Ballycastle High School allows us to offer a wide range of subjects and to ensure provision matches the individual needs and aspirations of each pupil.”