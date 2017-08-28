A spectacular start to the Auld Lammas Fair

The first ever Auld Lammas Fair fireworks display provided a spectacular start to the event this year.

The seafront area in Ballycastle was packed with thousands of people on Sunday night as the skies lit up to mark the arrival of Ireland’s oldest Fair.

Enjoying the Auld Lammas Fair Firework Display held at Ballycastle seafront on Sunday evening at the opening of the fair. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY

The Causeway Coast and Glens’ biggest social gathering of the year certainly lived up to its name, as huge crowds enjoyed the build up to the two traditional Fair days.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE said: “The Auld Lammas Fair has an enduring appeal which has lasted now for centuries. We are delighted to see the continued development of the event, and the unique fair atmosphere was enjoyed by so many on Sunday evening. The fireworks certainly provided a memorable opening to this year’s event which is such a significant part of Ballycastle’s social fabric.”

The Auld Lammas Fair traditionally takes place annually on the last Monday and Tuesday of August.

As the event has evolved, these two days are preceded by a weekend packed with events and activities.

This year’s fair featured the Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market at the seafront and an enhanced agricultural experience at Fairhill Street.