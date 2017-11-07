Abercorn Court celebrate renovations with party!

People living at Clanmil Housing’s Abercorn Court in Portrush are celebrating the completion of a major refurbishment project at their housing scheme.

Clanmil has just finished upgrades at the independent living scheme involving an investment of almost £450,000.

The project included cleaning and repainting the outside of the building, interior redecoration of shared spaces within the scheme and modern new kitchens in all 37 apartments. A brand new hairdressing salon has also been installed with washing and styling units.

The final piece of the puzzle was the refurbishment of the tenants’ lounge area creating a bright, modern and comfortable space where tenants can socialise together.

Tenants and staff came together in the new lounge at Halloween to celebrate the successful completion of the project with a spooky themed party.

Mrs I’Anson, who has lived at Abercorn Court for the past 15 years is delighted with the refurbishments.

She said: “I think the new renovations are great. With the lounge back in operation we can start planning lots of different events and activities that will make the most of this lovely room. I’m really excited too about the new salon. What a fantastic service to have right on our doorstep.”

Mr John Cochrane, who also lives at Abercorn Court, added: “They’ve done a great job with the lounge. Details like the new fireplace, radiator covers and the lovely window shutters make it look more like a hotel than a housing scheme.

“The New England theme really ties the place together. I think this space will help us keep a real sense of community going here.”

Tony Giffen, Clanmil’s Group Director of Assets said: “At Clanmil we pride ourselves on the homes we provide and invest in maintaining them and making them as safe, secure, warm and attractive as possible for the people who live in them.

“By working positively with us our tenants can help us deliver the best possible results when we’re upgrading, so we really appreciate the time the tenants at Abercorn Court have committed to this project and their patience during the refurbishment work.”