Accused of driving with excess alcohol and assaulting officer

A Castlerock man has been accused of driving with excess alcohol and assaulting, resisting and obstructing a police officer.
Andrew Thomas McCloskey (29), of Sea Road, is alleged to have committed the offences on February 2 this year.
It is alleged the excess alcohol offence was detected at Cromore Road, Coleraine.
At Coleraine Magistrates Court on Friday, April 28 a police officer believed she could connect the accused to the charges.
A defence lawyer said he had only received the papers in the case and asked for the matter to be adjourned to May 12 to take instructions from his client.
