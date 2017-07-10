Action on Hearing Loss needs north coast volunteers

Leading charity Action on Hearing Loss is urgently seeking volunteers from the Coleraine, Portrush and surrounding areas to provide two hours of their spare time each month to support isolated older people with hearing loss, deafness and tinnitus.

Hearing loss can cut people off from family and friends and make social situations difficult. Many people with hearing loss become isolated as a result, which can have a negative impact on their mental health and quality of life.

The Action on Hearing Loss ‘In Touch’ service provides support to older people who are experiencing isolation as a result of their hearing loss by matching them with a volunteer who visits them on a weekly or fortnightly basis to provide friendship and support.

In the North Coast area there are currently eight people with hearing loss who are waiting for a befriender to become available.

Laura Murphy-Sloan, Volunteer Manager said: “We are appealing for local volunteers who would be interested in providing companionship and support to older people in their local community. If you have two hours spare in the month and you would like to learn new skills, meet new people and make a difference to someone’s life, we would love to hear from you!”

No experience is necessary, full training will be provided and expenses paid.

For further information on Action on Hearing Loss services or to receive a volunteer application pack please contact Laura Murphy on telephone 02890 239619 or e-mail: volunteerni@hearingloss.org.uk or visit the website at www.actiononhearingloss.org.uk