Alleged stab threat talk mum released on bail

A Co Londonderry woman who claimed the Devil made her talk about stabbing her young daughter to death is to be released on bail, a High Court judge ruled on Thursday.

But Mr Justice Burgess ordered her to seek accommodation outside Coleraine and imposed a no-go zone around the area where the three-year-old girl lives.

The 22-year-old defendant, who denies any intention to act on her alleged comments, is not being named to protect the child’s identity.

She faces three counts of making threats to kill the girl, her own mother and her ex-husband.

The charges relate to repeated disclosures made at two different medical facilities last month.

In the second incident, during voluntary treatment at Holywell Hospital in Antrim on October 16, she claimed voices in her head made her want to kill family members, the court heard previously.

She allegedly spoke about stabbing her daughter, mother and former partner, nodding her head to reiterate a definite intention to carry out the threats before committing suicide.

Prosecution counsel said the woman claimed: “The Devil has my mind.”

Jottings attributed to the defendant described being “out to murder... I’m going to stab them all myself”, the barrister argued.

She named others in these scribblings, mentioning her sister and her ex-husband’s partner, the court heard.

A consultant psychiatrist who examined the accused assessed her as not suffering from a mental illness.

He concluded that she was fit for interview rather than requiring in-patient care.

Proceedings were adjourned for expert medical opinion on the risk the woman poses to herself and others.

As the bail application resumed today, Mr Justice Burgess was given an up-to-date assessment.

He was also told the accused’s mother and other relatives have visited her in custody.

Crown lawyer Conor Maguire said: “Her mother said she would be delighted if (the defendant) got released from custody, and said she wasn’t in any way frightened of her daughter.”

Based on the new information, the judge ruled that bail could be granted on strict conditions.

Although the accused will be permitted to live temporarily at an address in Coleraine, she must take immediate steps to find alternative accommodation outside the town.

Ordering her to comply with all medical advice and take part in mental health treatment, Mr Justice Burgess told her: “There’s a lot of people prepared to help you, the court will be looking to you to engage with all these people and help yourself.”