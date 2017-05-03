“And Finally...” at Riverside

Now established nationally as the UK’s Number One Tribute to Phil Collins, ‘And Finally…’ are set to commemorate ten years of performing with their hotly anticipated ‘10th Anniversary Tour’ at the Riverside Theatre, Coleraine on May 20.

The band were pleasantly surprised when Phil Collin’s PA wrote to the show’s producer Tim Harper with a very special message: “Phil has watched and kept your DVD and he said, “This is great stuff”.

Tim Harper remarked: “For the first couple of years, we played at a few local theatres to test the water and to see if there was a market and audience for this kind of show. Who would have thought ten years later, Phil Collins would be endorsing the show himself?

“My head is still spinning around with it. We can’t believe that a man, who has done so much, someone we’ve tried to emulate for the last ten years, has praised us. It feels quite weird actually!”

“And Finally...”are recognised throughout the industry as the market leaders and definitive Phil Collins and Genesis tribute show. As always, the ‘two drummer’ line up remains an integral part of the act, with stunning vocals, vibrant choreography, smart outfits and a huge variety of songs, the band faithfully re-create all the classic hits from the Phil Collins and Genesis timeless back-catalogue.

Book now on 028 70 123 123 or tickets.riversidetheatre.org.uk