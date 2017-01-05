Are you caring for someone with dementia?

People who support or care for a person living with dementia are being offered the chance to learn more about the disease and how it affects the individual.

The Alzheimer’s Society are delivering a series of courses in Coleraine.

The training aims to help people understand more about the condition and its symptoms, including the sort of behaviours that people may display which can at times be challenging. By understanding more about dementia the training helps people to cope better with supporting the individual.

The training also provides an opportunity for those supporting a person with dementia to talk openly in a friendly and confidential environment, about their experiences and the impact it is having on them.

The Training for Informal Caregivers aims to provide information and support on the following topics: What is dementia; Legal and financial matters; Learning to manage stress and coping techniques; Communication skills; Health, self-care and well-being; Local services available

For more information contact Aoife McMaster on 07860258728 to find out more and to book a place on the next programme in The Sandel Centre, 6 Knocklynn Road, Coleraine, BT52 1WT. Courses start Thursday, January 12 from 7.30pm – 9.30pm and again on the following dates: 19 January; 26 January; 2 February; 9 February; 16 February.

Alternatively you can contact 028 028 9038 7480 or e-mail NICaregiver.Training@alzheimers.org.uk