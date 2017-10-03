Asda ‘calls in’ support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Asda Coleraine Community Champion, Sheila Palmer, has ‘answered the call’ to support this year’s Asda Tickled Pink campaign, which will raise vital funds for Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now.

Through ‘Proud to be Pink’ fundraising activity in October, Asda will help to achieve improved care, support and information for anyone affected by breast cancer, as well as funding vital research to help stop women dying of the disease in the future.

George Rankin, Senior Director for Northern Ireland, Asda said: “Since its launch in 1996, Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign has raised over £55 million in support of Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now – with our colleagues and customers across Northern Ireland continuing to be incredibly supportive of our fundraising activity across the years. I know this October will be no different!”

Sheila Palmer, Asda Coleraine Community Champion, added: “As Community Champion for Asda Coleraine, I am ‘Proud to be Pink’ instore and within the local community during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. From a large ‘Pink Ribbon’ of remembrance and parties instore to a tombola and host of games with giveaways, it’s going to be a busy period of fundraising!

“Knowing the money raised will help both charities to be there from day one for anyone facing a breast cancer diagnosis will inspire me to go the ‘extra mile’ when it comes to my fundraising activities this year.”

Samia al Qadhi, Chief Executive of Breast Cancer Care and Baroness Delyth Morgan, Chief Executive of Breast Cancer Now, said: “We would like to thank Asda’s colleagues, customers and suppliers for all they have done to support those affected by breast cancer.

“We’re so proud of everything Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign has achieved over the past 21 years. Funds raised for Tickled Pink are vital to the work of both charities; to provide specialist support and care for people living with, through and beyond breast cancer, and to invest in world-class research to stop women dying of this devastating disease once and for all.”

Asda Coleraine is holding a host of fundraising activities instore during October including a ‘Pink Ribbon’ of remembrance, Tickled Pink tombola, Memory Match game and Chopstick Challenge, as well as a colouring competition. For more information, please contact Sheila Palmer, Asda Coleraine Community Champion, on 028 7035 8446.