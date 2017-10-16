Asda’s Sheila to host Halloween Party!

Asda Coleraine’s Community Champion Shelia Palmer is holding a ‘spook-tacular’ Halloween party on Friday, October 27 in Ballysally Youth Club.
With a ‘beast-ly buffet’ and traditional Halloween games it’s set to be a real ‘scream’!
Sheila, Asda Coleraine Community Champion, said: “Halloween is a great time for everyone to come together and have some fun. With no tricks, just treats – it’s going to be a great evening at Ballysally Youth Club, and I look forward to enjoying a ‘scarily’ good time with the group!”
