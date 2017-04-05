Autoline Coleraine teams up with Autism NI

Autism NI is celebrating thanks to a new partnership with Autoline Insurance Group’s Coleraine branch.

The charity is set to benefit from the fundraising efforts of staff at the independent insurance broker in the town for the next year.

The fundraising venture will work to support the Autism charity which exists to support individuals with Autism and their families and campaigns to raise awareness of Autism in the wider society. The charity supports a network of 20 local support groups across NI and provides life changing services for the 30,000 people affected by Autism.

Autoline’s Personal Lines Administrator, and ‘Charity Champion’, Zoe Dunbar said: “Our Coleraine office chose to support Autism NI as their charity of the year, as some members of staff including myself have family and friends whose lives have been touched by Autism.

“For my aunt Lizzie and I, who both work in the Coleraine branch, we have first-hand experience of the charity as our nephew was diagnosed at the age of two. Ollie is now five-years-old and is non-verbal, which makes it a little more challenging. Any funds raised during our 2017 campaign can only help towards Ollie and others like him, to help them progress in their everyday lives.”

Welcoming the partnership, Sarah-Jayne Cassells, Corporate Fundraising Manager for Autism NI said: “I am absolutely delighted that Autism NI has been chosen by Autoline Insurance Group Coleraine as their Charity of the Year for 2017/18. The partnership will make a real difference to the lives of children and adults in Northern Ireland who are affected by Autism. All money raised throughout this year-long partnership will remain within Northern Ireland and go towards providing life-changing services for the Autism community here.”

As part of the campaign Autoline staff will take part in the charity’s events this year.

Employees are also planning a series of activities including an Easter hamper raffle, non-uniform days for staff, and a Come Dine with Me Evening to raise funds for the vital work of the organisation.