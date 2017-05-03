Bag of Class C drugs spotted by eagle-eyed officer

Police were called to a domestic incident and, whilst outside, a Portstewart man was looking for a bank card but pulled out a bag of Class C drugs which was spotted by an eagle-eyed officer.

Conor Macauley Anthony Martin (24), of Station Road, had 24 Xanex tablets and he then admitted that cannabis found on a sofa in the house was his.

He pleaded guilty to two possession charges when he appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court.

Defence solicitor John Murphy said after an argument Martin received injuries and was asked to leave and was standing beside a police officer when a bag of purple coloured tablets was spotted.

The defendant was given three months in jail, suspended for a year.