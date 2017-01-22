Ballvoy man allegedly ‘a devil’ with drink, court told

A wife claimed her husband is ok when sober but “a devil” with drink, a police officer told a court.

A police officer said the comment was made by the woman regarding Thomas Graham (42) of Fairhead Road, Ballyvoy, who appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on January 16 charged with a breach of a Non-Molestation Order on December 10 last year.

Defence barrister Michael Smith said the breach was accepted.

The police officer said that on January 12 Graham “forced his way in” to the home of his ex-partner in the Antrim area where she was alone with four young children.

The officer said it was the fifth reported domestic incident and there was a concern Graham had “not taken the breakup of the relationship well”.

The officer said the woman said Graham was quiet when sober but “when he takes alcohol he becomes a devil”.

Mr Smith said Graham had lived with the woman during a period when a Non-Molestation Order was in place “at her invitation”.

He said Graham now has an address in the Ballycastle area and at the time of the offence had gone back to Antrim but “now accepts the relationship is over”.

Graham was released on bail of £500 and must reside at Fairhead Road; not be under the influence of alcohol in public; not enter Antrim town and have no contact with his ex-partner.