Ballymoney benefits fraudster claimed £2,236

A woman was convicted at Magherafelt Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday) for claiming benefits to which she was not entitled.

Kelly Jo Williamson (36) of Greenhill Drive, Ballymoney claimed Housing Benefit totalling £2,236 while failing to declare employment.

She was fined £100 and ordered to pay court costs of £43.

She is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.