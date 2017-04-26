Ballymoney benefits fraudster claimed £2,236

A woman was convicted at Magherafelt Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday) for claiming benefits to which she was not entitled.
Kelly Jo Williamson (36) of Greenhill Drive, Ballymoney claimed Housing Benefit totalling £2,236 while failing to declare employment.
She was fined £100 and ordered to pay court costs of £43.
She is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.
