Ballymoney folk working 9 to 5!

There’s a real Ballymoney representation among the cast of Portrush Music Society’s forthcoming production of the Dolly Parton musical 9 to 5.

This hilarious, toe-tapping musical - which is based on the Dolly Parton/Lily Tomlin/Jane Fonda film of the same name - opens in the Riverside Theatre, Coleraine, this Friday, April 28 and runs until May 6.

At the head of the production is Musical Director Andrew Robinson.

Ballymoney’s Andrew has been at the helm of many of the award-winning Society’s productions such as ‘The Addams Family’ and ‘Spamalot’.

He is joined in the orchestra by talented local musicians Jack Owens.

Appearing on stage in one of the principal roles of Joe is Ballymoney man Stevie Black. Stevie joined PMS for their production of ‘Evita’ in 2015 and has been deeply involved ever since.

Another principal player from ‘the Toon’ is Nicole Williams who is playing Kathy.

This is the sixth show with PMS for talented dancer Nicole.

Completing the Ballymoney gang in the 9 to 5 office are chorus members Tina Gillan, Florence McAfee and Angela McClure.

9 to 5 tells the story of three female office workers - played by Elaine Macauley, Emma Thorpe and Aine Trolan - and their daily struggles with their sexist boss played by Alan Morton.

Book now on 028 70 123 123 or online at tickets@riversidetheatre.org.uk