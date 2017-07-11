Ballymoney law firm helps Hospice

In March, Northern Ireland Hospice held a province wide “Make A Will Month”.

During this time, Ballynoney solicitors LMK Law waived their professional will making fees with clients invited to make a discretionary donation to the Hospice. They raised a wonderful £1,000!

These vital funds will help transform the lives of local babies, children, young people and adults in need of vital hospice care. Furthermore, the widespread publicity generated by this campaign enabled Hospice to highlight the importance of making a will and also how crucial legacy income is to the charity.

No matter how big or small the amount, every gift in every will makes an immense difference to Hospice.

At present 1 in 5 patients is cared for thanks to gifts in wills.

Sharon Gorman, Donor Officer commented: “We would like to extend sincere gratitude and appreciation to LMK Law for their immense ongoing support and to the

people who kindly made a donation to us in lieu of a will making fee. Hospice cares for over 3,000 babies, children and adults each year in Northern Ireland, both in the home and in the In Patient Units.

“With annual running costs of over £9 million and limited government funding, we rely heavily on the support and generosity of the local community. Receiving this generous donation of £1,000 will transform the lives of many hospice patients across the province.”

Solicitor Leo McKee added: “We were delighted to support this campaign once again. It reminded people of the importance of having an up-to- date Will and it gave them an ideal opportunity to get their affairs in order whilst supporting ongoing hospice care.”

Northern Ireland Hospice is a local charity caring for adults, children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses. All money raised from “Make a Will Month” will go towards providing the best care possible for local patients and their families.

If you would like further information about leaving a gift in your will, please contact Sharon Gorman, Donor Officer on 028 9078 1836 or e mail Sharon.gorman@nihospice.org