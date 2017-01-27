Ballymoney man pleads guilty to harassing females

A Ballymoney man has admitted harassing two females.

Jonathan McClure (31), of Bendooragh Road, pleaded guilty to three charges of harassment relating to dates between 2011 and 2015.

A prosecutor told Coleraine Magistrates Court on January 23 there was a “rather unusual set of circumstances”. The full facts of the case have yet to be outlined.

The defendant was represented by barrister Francis Rafferty and the case was adjourned to February 20 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.