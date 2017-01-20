Ballymoney man who refused to get into police cell van fined £200

A Ballymoney man who refused to get into a police cell van when arrested has been fined £200 for resisting a female police officer.

Mervyn Purcell (52), of Queen Street, committed the offence on December 22 last year.

A prosecutor said police were called to an incident and the defendant was arrested and while being escorted he pulled away from police and had to be restrained. When interviewed the defendant said he could not remember but said he was “very sorry”.

Defence solicitor Emma McCann said the defendant appreciated he should have co-operated with police but he “felt aggrieved” that he had been arrested in the first place.

Ms McCann said Purcell had a lot to drink and the incident had taken place a few days before Christmas.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday January 19, District Judge Peter King noted it was not the first time the defendant had been in court for resisting police.