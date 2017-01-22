Ballymoney man who shouted ‘F--k the PSNI’ fined £200

A solicitor said it was a case of “young men full of drink” at a “24 hour” fast-food outlet in Ballymena where his client was disorderly by shouting “F--k the PSNI” in front of a crowd of around 20 people.

Lawyer David McIlrath was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court for Philip Jennings (20), of Bravallen Road, Ballymoney.

The incident occurred at 3am on June 26 last year after police received a report of a male who was refusing to leave.

Fining him £200, District Judge Peter King told the defendant he should focus more on his work and less on drinking.