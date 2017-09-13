Ballymoney retailer picks up all-Ireland award in Dublin

A Ballymoney forecourt retailer has won a major industry prize at this year’s biggest retail awards ceremony.

After undergoing rigorous independent judging, SuperValu Ballymoney won the Best use of Category Management award at this year’s Ireland’s Forecourt & Convenience Retailer Awards.

The event took place on September 6 at the Clayton on Burlington Road, Dublin.

Speaking after claiming the coveted prize the night, SuperValu Ballymoney owner Peter McCool said: “We’re absolutely delighted. There was a lot of hard work and effort has gone into the site over the past year.

“The staff have really shown incredible attention to detail, and our success is all down to them.”

Set in the fabulous Clayton on Burlington Road, Dublin, and hosted by sensational Irish broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan, the awards – now in their 16th year – celebrated the finest forecourt retailers from across the island.

Ireland’s Forecourt & Convenience Retailer Awards is a pivotal event for the Irish forecourt industry, acting as a benchmark of excellence for the sector and a key driver of innovation and aspiration.

Bill Penton, publisher of Ireland’s Forecourt & Convenience Retailer, welcomed the calibre of support and entries for this year’s awards.

“These awards are an important institution for the industry, and the calibre of entries and people who attended the event is a reflection of the strength of not only the awards themselves but of the industry in general,” he said.