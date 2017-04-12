Ballymoney set to spring into bloom with inaugural Spring Fair

Known as the home of the legendary road racing brothers Joey and Robert Dunlop, Ballymoney is pulling out all the stops to attract new visitors to the town with its first ever Spring Fair in April.

Vintage cars, family fun, mouth-watering delights, intricate crafts and traditional music! These are just some of the activities in store at the action packed one-day event this Saturday, April 15.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has lined up a packed programme of events and activities that will take place at Ballymoney’s Castlecroft Square, Megaw Park, The Diamond area in the town centre and the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre.

From an Easter Egg Hunt Challenge, to Punch and Judy Shows, children’s craft workshops, and much free family entertainment to participate in throughout the day.

Visitors can take in the daredevil manoeuvres of the Trialstar stunt team at Megaw Park, get a chance to get up close and personal with a variety of owls, lizards, spiders and other creepy crawlies, or try their hand at have a go Archery.

There will be a vast array of music with every taste catered for and a vintage motor show that will conclude with a cavalcade and parade through the town, sponsored by Smyth’s Eurospar.

The Naturally North Coast & Glens Artisan Market will be on hand at Castlecroft Square to offer exceptional locally grown and produced food and drink and high quality hand-crafted goods created by the very best the Causeway Coast and Glens has to offer. Many of Ballymoney town centre’s retailers will be participating in a promotional event offering discounts throughout the event, supported by Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey, said; “Ballymoney Spring Fair coincides with the completion of a £220,000 Revitalise project, funded by the Department for Communities and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, to help transform the town centre. We hope this event, coupled with the enhanced presentation of the town and the warm welcome of the local people, will attract new visitors to the area.

“Council’s Events team have really pulled out all the stops to ensure an action-packed day, with a number of fantastic family friendly events and attractions across all our sites. There really will be something for everyone with a vast array of children’s activities, live music, craft market, artisan foods and a vintage motor show.”

“With so much on offer, we are looking forward to making Ballymoney Spring Fair an annual signature event for the town.”

Christine McKee, Events Manager at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s said: “Ballymoney has a unique offering when it comes to shopping and eating out, with many independent and family run businesses. The Spring Fair is designed to complement this, and the event provides the perfect reason to come and explore what the town has to offer. I would encourage everyone to visit on Easter Saturday and avail of a packed day of free family fun and festivities.”

For more information on the Ballymoney Spring Fair visit: www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/