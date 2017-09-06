Ballymoney Slimming World consultants set great example by dropping a massive 15 stone

Ballymoney’s Slimming World consultants are certainly a great advert for their classes.

Sinead Orr lost 4 stone 6 years ago, and still enjoys the benefits of her healthy lifestyle.

“My life has been so much better since losing the weight, I feel so much healthier and I enjoy clothes shopping more than ever, she smiles, I buy what I want now instead of what just fit. Slimming world is the most generous weight loss plan on the market, it gave me a new life, and I enjoy helping others.”

Sinead loves her groups on a Monday at 5.30pm & 7.30pm in the British Legion Ballymoney and a Friday at 9.30am, and the Marine Hotel Ballycastle Wednesday 9.30, 11.30am, 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

Kirsty Peden, a mum of two with another little baby on the way, totally agrees with Sinead - she lost an amazing 5 stone 3lbs in a year.

“I couldn’t believe how much food I could actually eat and still lose weight,” she recalled. “I felt so tired and I really lacked confidence, but the group was really welcoming on my first night I felt at ease right away. I have been able to stay on plan with sw throughout my pregnancy, which has been amazing.”

Kirsty will welcome you on a Thursday at 9.30am and 7.30pm in St Patrick’s Parish centre, Ballymoney.

Another 5 stone 5lbs weight loss in a year for Jayne Workman. Struggling with weight since she started work at 18, she grasped the plan and ran with it.

“I know it can be difficult losing weight but with amazing group support and loads of recipes and sharing in group, you can do it too. I’m a very busy mum of four as well, group gave me ideas on how to prepare and plan ahead. I owe Slimming World everything, I love supporting my members in reaching their goals too.”

Jayne will have a coffee waiting for you on Tuesdays 9.30 and 11.30am, 5.30 and 7.30pm in St Patrick’s Parish Centre, Ballymoney, and Thursdays in Cloughmills Community centre 9.30am, 5.30 and 7.30pm.

Or you can find all of these ladies on Facebook - a warm welcome awaits you.