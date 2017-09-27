Bann Disc volume 23 to be launched

Coleraine Historical Society is proud to announce the launch of The Bann Disc vol 23.

The official publication of the Coleraine Historical Society, The Bann Disc is a celebration of local social history, built heritage and unique culture, capturing stories, photographs and memories of days gone by.

The publication will be officially launched by Maurice Bradley MLA with an introduction by Coleraine Historical Society Chair Robert Anderson followed by a synopsis and thanks by Editor Jennifer Cunningham.

Jennifer, a founder member of the Coleraine Historical Society, has been the editor of the Bann Disc from its inception back in 1994. After this long and distinguished service, Jennifer has decided that this edition will be her last.

Jennifer’s knowledge, commitment and passion for the Bann Disc and its topics have set a precedent that the new editorial committee intend to continue in future editions.

The launch will take place on Tuesday, October 10 in the Sandel Centre Coleraine at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

This is a free event and refreshments will be served before/after.

To celebrate the launch of Volume 23, the 23rd person through the door will receive a complimentary copy.

The Bann Disc vol 23 will be available for purchase on the night at a discount price of £8.00 (RRSP* £9.00).