Barcelona terror attack: PSNI issue advice to holidaymakers

The PSNI has issued potentially life-saving advice for local people on what to do in the event of a firearm or weapons attack abroad in the wake of the Barcelona attack.

The advice was issued as part of the launch of an advisory video by National Counter Terrorism Police UK, an alliance of UK Police Services including PSNI.

Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gray said: “Police services across the UK work together on an ongoing basis to develop and improve our approach to countering terrorist attacks against our citizens both at home and abroad.

“ A huge part of this is increasing public awareness and vigilance, and ensuring our residents know what action to take in the unlikely event of an attack.

“This latest guidance is based on what we know has been effective from speaking with those who have been involved in similar instances and we know that it saves lives.

“Our advice to those who find themselves caught up in an incident is to ‘Run, Hide, Tell’ -

RUN - to a place of safety. This is better than trying to surrender or negotiate.

HIDE - it is better to hide than confront. Barricade yourself in, turn your phone to silent and use only when it safe to do so.

TELL - Alert police. Make sure you know the local emergency number - in the UK it’s 999, for EU countries it’s 112.

You should also TELL others nearby of the danger so they can take similar evasive actions.

For people with disabilities or for whom running may be difficult, they should make every effort to move away from the danger. Others should also assist more vulnerable individuals where it is possible and practical to do so.

“Whilst there is no specific information to suggest that UK residents or travellers will be targeted this summer, we feel that it is important in the wake of recent attacks that we continue to raise awareness, and that the public remains vigilant with an action plan in place.

I would stress that the chance of becoming caught up in a terrorist incident remains low and that people should continue with their daily lives, enjoy their travels, but with this knowledge and advice in reserve, should it be required.

A few minutes of your time is all it takes to arm yourself with the knowledge that could help keep you and your family safe.”

Information is also available via: www.psni.police.uk/advice_information/protecting-yourself/stay-safe-in-a-marauding-terrorist-firearms-attack/