Barnardo’s and Evans offer ‘re-gift’ voucher for unwanted Christmas presents

Almost one in two people throw away or forget an unsuitable Christmas gift that could help vulnerable children and young people according to a new survey by Barnardo’s.

Barnardo’s is appealing to people from the Coleraine area to donate unsuitable gifts to their Coleraine shops at Stone Row, Old Market Court and Westland Road South, as money raised from their sale will help to transform the lives of less advantaged children, young people and families in Northern Ireland.

As an extra bonus people who donate their unsuitable Christmas gifts to Barnardo’s will be rewarded with a £10 ‘Re-Gift’ voucher to spend in store and online at high street fashion retailer Evans. The offer will run from 24 Dec 2016 – 31 Jan 2017 and vouchers will be redeemable until 28 February 2017.

An online poll conducted by YouGov for Barnardo’s also found that for the second year running the selfie stick is one of the least sought after Christmas presents closely followed by musical socks, bathroom scales and a set of saucepans.

Barnardo’s NI Director Lynda Wilson said: “We all receive the occasional present that may not be something we would ideally want. Rather than throw them away or put them in the back of a cupboard we are asking that they are donated to one of our shops and by doing that you will know that your kind act is helping a child who needs your help.”

For more information about Barnardo’s please visit: www.barnardos.org.uk/northernireland