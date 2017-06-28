Beer and Food Fest 2017 to help RNLI

Organisers of last year’s Portrush Beer and Food Festival have confirmed that the event will return this year, bigger and better.

This year’s event will run from Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8 in Portrush Town Hall.

The festival will showcase and celebrate the very best of artisan food and drink from the Causeway Coast and Glens and beyond.

Laurie Davies (Lacada’s Chairperson) said the upcoming Festival is being organised in collaboration with the local CCAG Food Network, Naturally North Coast and Glens and Fairley’s House of Wines.

Festival organisers have this year secured funding from Causeway Coast and Glens Council Tourism Event Fund to help enhance the festival and once again the Portrush RNLI has been announced as the festival’s charity partner.

Rodger Doherty (Festival Organiser) said: “We are now in the final planning stages of the event, to be honest almost every week we have a new idea on how to

enhance the event and this year thanks to Causeway Coast and Glens Council and Causeway Coast and Glens Food Network we will be able to evolve.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird, OBE, gave her support to the event by saying: “I am delighted that this festival is returning to Portrush for a second year. The local food and drink industry here is quickly becoming an attraction in its own right and we have so much to celebrate when it comes to food tourism and local producers.It is festivals like this one that encourage more visitors to our area, providing both high quality and memorable tourism experiences.”

www.portrushbeerfoodfest.co.uk for more details.