Benefits overpayment was obtained by false claim

A Dunseverick man who had a benefits overpayment of £731 has admitted making a false declaration with a view to obtaining Jobseeker’s Allowance and failing to declare a change of circumstances.

John Stewart Moore (39), of Causeway Road, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Friday April 21 and was given an 18 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay back the money.

Defence barrister Francis Rafferty said his client is now in full time work.

He said the offences arose when the defendant had been claiming benefits and then obtained casual work and didn’t declare it.

He said the offences related to a “very short period” in the summer of 2015.