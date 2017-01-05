Bengoa Report consultation

The Department of Health would like to invite anyone with an interest in the future reconfiguration of health and social care services to a meeting on Wednesday, January 11, in the Sandel Centre, 6 Knocklynn Road, Coleraine.

This is one of a series of public meetings being held across the north following the launch of a public consultation by Health Minister Michelle O’Neill MLA on the criteria proposed by the Expert Panel, led by Professor Rafael Bengoa, which would provide the basis for future decisions to be taken by the Department on reconfiguring our health and social care services to secure better health and wellbeing outcomes for the population.

Anyone wishing to attend the meeting should be at the venue for 6.45 pm to allow for a 7pm start. Members of the Department’s Health and Social Care Transformation Team will be on hand to provide you with relevant information about the format of the evening.

The meeting will give attendees the opportunity to put forward their views and ask questions on “Delivering Systems not Structures: Changing Health and Social Care”.

There will be a small team of senior professional medical, nursing and policy staff from the Department who will participate as panel members on the evening. The views expressed will be reported back to the Minister and given her full consideration in reaching a decision on whether to adopt the proposed criteria.