Berlin adventure for Loreto historians

A group of GCSE History students from Loreto College Coleraine will spend an educational and enjoyable five days in Berlin at the end of October to complement their studies.

The forty students, all in Years 11 and 12 at the College, will enjoy a very full programme of activities and visits.

Highlights of the trip will include visits to the Wahnsee, the Olympic Stadium, Checkpoint Charlie, the Berlin Wall and Wall Museum, the Holocaust Memorial and the Sachsenhausen Concentration Camp. The students, and the staff who will accompany them (including trip leader Mr Bob Murphy, Head of History, Mr Emmett Harkin, Mrs Fionnuala Simpson, Mrs Maja Johnston and Mrs Karen Lagan) hope that the trip will be

both thought-provoking and enjoyable.

Mr Michael James, Principal of Loreto College, paid tribute to Mr Bob Murphy, Head of History, who organised and led the trip, for the imaginative and meticulous planning of such a wonderful educational experience for the GCSE History students.