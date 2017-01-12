‘Blood Brothers’ raises over £2,000 for Causeway Women’s Aid

Two charity performances of Willy Russell’s hugely popular play Blood Brothers have raised more than £2,000 for the Causeway branch of Women’s Aid.

A group of local acting enthusiasts came together in November under the name Connection Theatre to present the play for two nights in Portrush Town Hall with all profits being donated to the local charity.

The fundraising effort raised the grand total of £2,337 and the cast of the play are pictured on stage presenting the money to Sharon Burnett and Kate Coates of Causeway Women’s Aid.

Blood Brothers tells the story of twin boys, born to a loving but impoverished mother who agrees to give one child away to her well-to-do employer who can’t have children.

The story follows the lives of the Johnston twins as they are raised at both ends of the social spectrum.

The Connection Theatre cast consisted of Elaine Macauley (Mrs Johnston), Donal Macauley (milkman, doctor and policeman), David McDowell (Edward), Andrew McCracken (Mickey), Fiona Flynn (Linda), Una Culkin (Mrs Lyons and director) and Stevie Black (narrator).

Behind the scenes was a team of people such as Andy Shaw who designed and built the set, along with Kerry Kane and Ronny Kelly.

Stage manager was Christine Stringer, ably assisted by Karen Hunter, Sandra Jackson, Frances Mary McDowell and Karen McAfee. Nathan Hernberg, Ronny Kelly and Noel McKeary looked after sound and lights.

Director Una Culkin said: “Everyone involved in Blood Brothers gave so much time, energy and commitment and we are delighted that our audiences supported us so well that we were able to present Causeway Women’s Aid with £2,337 for their vital work.

“It’s a fantastic total from just two performances. There were also incredibly generous donations from people who weren’t able to attend so thank you to everyone.”

Kate Coates from the charity said: “Causeway Women’s Aid would like to extend their thanks to Connection Theatre Company, to the anonymous donor who covered the cost of hiring Portrush Town Hall and to Mr Andy Shaw for their generous support.

“Over the Christmas and New Year period, nine families were suppported in our refuge with countless women and children receiving support in the community. The money raised will assist us in providing services in the Causeway area. We would also like to take the opportunity to encourage anyone who is suffering from abuse to contact the Free 24 hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline on 08088021414.”