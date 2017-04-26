Bride’s drunk brother spent night in custody instead of luxury suite, court told

Police were called to a wedding reception to deal with the bride’s drunk brother who was then arrested for punching an officer on the forehead before stuffing a mattress down a police cell toilet and urinating on it.

A solicitor for Nigel Brewster (50), whose address was given as Moat Road, Ballymena, said instead of spending the night in a luxury suite at the hotel the defendant spent the night in the custody suite at Coleraine Police Station.

Brewster appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, April 24 and admitted four charges of assault on police; attempted criminal damage to a police car; disorderly behaviour and damaging a cell and mattress.

A prosecutor said around 8pm on Friday March 31 this year police were called to the Golf Links Hotel in Portrush regarding a disturbance when Brewster was intoxicated and refusing to accept he was barred after being ejected from his sister’s wedding.

The prosecutor said the defendant swung a punch striking an officer on the forehead but no injury was caused and when arrested he began to kick the windows of a police car.

Brewster shouted: “I will kick all the f--king windows out” but no damage was caused.

At Coleraine PSNI Station the defendant threw up into a cup which he placed in a toilet and then threw the cup at a door and poured the rest of its contents over himself before stuffing a mattress into a toilet and urinating on it.

The clean-up bill was £110, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said when released from the police station the defendant went back to the hotel to apologise to his sister and the manager.

The lawyer said it was the first wedding Brewster had ever attended and for the first three hours had been drinking mineral water and “after some persuasion” he began drinking to celebrate the marriage of his sister.

Added Mr Ballentine: “When he woke up it was not the luxury suite in a hotel, it was Coleraine Police Station”.

He added it could be the last wedding his client is invited to.

District Judge Peter King said the circumstances of the court appearance were “hugely regrettable” and noted the defendant had not been in court for almost 25 years and that he had been given a suspended sentence for assaulting police in 1987.

He asked the defendant if he had “patched things up” with his sister and Brewster replied “yes” and said he had taken no drink since the incident.

The judge said it had been an embarrassing incident and told the defendant to “stay off the drink” as he imposed a four months jail term, suspended for 18 months and ordered compensation of £110.