Bushmills audio trail to launch this Saturday

Big Telly Theatre Company has received support from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) for an exciting project, The Life Within, Bushmills.

Made possible by money raised by National Lottery players, the project animates the history of five listed buildings in Bushmills using audio tracks as part of an audio trail around the town.

The project focusses on the social history of five buildings (Old Courthouse, Old National School, Market Square, Bushmills Inn and Shell Row) alongside the memories, experiences and cultural traditions of the communities in which they are located. The project aims to re-create interest in the heritage and traditions by engaging residents to share their stories with a wider audience.

Commenting on the award, vLinda McCracken, Big Telly Theatre Compan, said: “We are thrilled to have received support thanks to National Lottery players and are confident the project will give people a deeper appreciation of the importance of oral history and how it impacts on the build environment and why it’s important for future generations to ensure that heritage in all its forms is better looked after, managed, understood and shared.”

The launch of the audio trails will take place this Saturday, April 8 from 1pm – 3pm at Bushmills Ground Espresso Bar, 62 Main Street, and everyone is welcome to come and join the fun.

This project has also been supported by the Police Service of Northern Ireland and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.