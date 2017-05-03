Bushmills to become first Dementia Friendly Village

Alzheimer’s Society in Causeway is encouraging residents to unite against dementia this Dementia Awareness Week (14 - 20 May).

There will be events running throughout Dementia Awareness Week.

On Monday, May 15 charity staff will be holding a public meeting in Bushmills Community Centre at 6.30pm. The aim is to unite local residents and work towards Bushmills becoming the first Dementia Friendly Village across the whole of the Northern, Belfast and South Eastern Trust areas. The event will be the first step towards creating a village where anyone affected by dementia will be supported.

On Tuesday, May 16 charity staff and volunteers will be holding a Health and Wellbeing Fair in the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine from 11am – 3pm. The event is free and light refreshments will be served. The event is an excellent opportunity for people to discover the range of services available in the local area.

The Health and Wellbeing Fair brings together a variety of charities and organisations in the local area, all of whom will be offering advice and support for people to live healthy. Stands on the day will include: COAST; Bluebird Care; Radius Housing; Action on Hearing Loss; Parkinson’s UK; NI Chest, Heart & Stroke; Bee Heard Mental Health; Age Concern; Libraries NI; Causeway Volunteer Centre; and, Causeway Coast and Glens Council Home Safety, along with local chemists, opticians and other local healthcare providers.

On Thursday, May 18, Alzheimer’s Society is delivering a Dementia Friendly Community Workshop with local sports clubs. The event will be held in Coleraine Rugby Football and Cricket Club. Local clubs from across the community will unite against dementia, clubs attending include the Coleraine Rugby Football and Cricket club and Eoghan Rua GAC. If you are a part of a local sports club and would like to attend, please contact the Alzheimer’s Society office to reserve your place on 028 7035 8887 or on aoife.mcmaster@alzheimers.org.uk

As part of Dementia Awareness Week, there will be a number of awareness stands for people to come along and get more information about dementia. We will be in Tesco in Ballymoney on Thursday 18 May and in the Diamond Shopping Centre on Friday 19 May. These events are informal and will give the public an opportunity to gain information and support from the Alzheimer’s Society.

This year’s Dementia Awareness Week, Alzheimer’s Society is asking people to come together to unite against dementia, forgetting their differences to help urgently find a cure, improve care, and offer help and understanding.

Adrian Friel, Services Manager for the Northern area said,

“We’re calling on people in Causeway to show their support at the events happening during this Dementia Awareness Week.

“Dementia doesn’t care who you are; it could affect us all. It’s set to be the 21st century’s biggest killer, with someone developing it every three minutes, and so many people are facing it alone.

“People with dementia often feel – and are – misunderstood, marginalised and isolated but with the right support and understanding they can continue to live fulfilling lives and make a contribution to their communities. So, unite with us now and join us for Dementia Awareness Week.

1,283 people are living with dementia in Causeway. Alzheimer’s Society is here for anyone affected by dementia. The charity provides information and support, to find out more call the National Dementia Helpline on 0300 222 1122 or visit alzheimers.org.uk/DAW

Unite with us now at alzheimers.org.uk