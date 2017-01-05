Business boost for sreen star Nesbitt

Coleraine star James Nesbitt has further cause for celebrating a very successful year with profits at his firm increasing to almost £3.3m

New accounts lodged by the actor’s Brown Cow Films Ltd show the company’s accumulated profits rose by £691,087, up from £2.599m to £3.29m in the 12 months to the end of March last.

Nesbitt, an avid Coleraine FC fan, was a winner with TV viewers following the return of the popular series Cold Feet, which first helped to catapult him to fame in the 1990s.

The busy actor also has a hit on his hands with Sky drama Lucky Man.