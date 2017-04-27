£2m Ballymoney retail development to create 40 jobs

Proposals for a major new retail development in Ballymoney have been given the green light.

The brown field site project off Castle Street was approved at Causeway Coast and Glens Council’s Planning Committee yesterday (Wednesday).

DUP Alderman John Finlay, who proposed council accept the plans, said: “ This is good news on several fronts. The £2 million development will create 40 jobs and bring much needed retail investment to the town.

“In addition, I am very pleased that the contract has been awarded to a Ballymoney construction firm.

“All of this represents a huge shot in the arm for a town which has suffered significant economic decline in recent years, and I look forward to work commencing as soon as possible.”

Adding that the name of the retailer has yet to be made public, Mr Finlay noted the proposed development has received support from 17 businesses.