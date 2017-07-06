£30m plans for hotel on north coast unveiled

A US-based real estate investment company is seeking planning permission to build a new £30m luxury hotel resort on Northern Ireland’s North Coast.

The development on a site overlooking Royal Portrush Golf Club could mean more than 250 jobs in the tourism and hospitality industry,.

A planning application is due to be lodged by Causeway Coast Developments Ltd at the beginning of September.

The parent company, ARC, which is based in Austin, Texas, specialises in income producing properties in the oil rich State.

Developers hope the new 120-bedroom hotel with views across the Royal Portrush links will be ready by the time The Open championship returns to the Dunluce links in 2019.

Details of the project which also includes conference facilities and Spa, were announced yesterday. In advance of the planning application being submitted, community consultation will seek local views at a public information session in Portrush early next month where the project’s plans will be displayed.

The site covers an area of 10 acres of land between the Ballymacrea Road and Dunluce Road, and looks out across the golf course towards the Giants Causeway.

Development architect Richard Hunter, a director with the Ballymoney firm of architects, R Robinson & Sons, said: “There is no doubt that this is a proposal of major tourism significance, and it isn’t difficult to imagine the exceptional benefits it will provide to the industry, the economy in Northern Ireland in general, and the north coast in particular.”

He predicted between 250 and 300 full-time jobs will be created.