Bus firm recruiting for new apprentices

Local people are being given the opportunity to join an apprenticeship scheme with one of North Antrim’s biggest employers.

Bus manufacturing firm the Wrights Group is launching a recruitment drive for new apprentices.

The scheme will get underway in September with the Ballymena firm hosting a careers open day later this month for those who may be interested in signing up to the programme.

The programme is aimed at identifying and growing high potential people through either a technical or a professional work stream.

Apprentices can gain four years’ valuable experience, giving them a holistic view of the various departments within the business.

Entrants will be developed from GCSE or A-Level standard, through a Level 3 qualification (A-level equivalent) and onto a Level 6 qualification (Degree equivalent).

Those interested in applying for the apprenticeship scheme are invited to attend the open day at the Wrights Group headquarters at Galgorm Industrial Estate, outside Ballymena, on Saturday, June 24.

Admission is free but you must pre-book your slot by calling Wrights Group on 028 2564 1212, extension 21467 or email fiona.mcmullan@wright-bus.com

Spaces are limited to one pupil and one guardian per booking.