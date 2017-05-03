Coffee outlet completes Coleraine lettings ‘hat-trick’

Coleraine has welcomed another town centre business amid what one estate agent describes as “a tough high street retailing climate”.

Colin McAleese, Agency Manager with NRE Estate Agents and Chartered Surveyors, handed over the keys at its latest commercial letting in the town centre. The unit has been taken on by Coffee Emporium, a new start up by Ella McCloskey and Mark Foster.

Colin told the Coleraine Times: “Whilst vacant units are are readily available in numerous provincial towns, we work hard at matching up occupiers requirements to what property we have on the market.

“We are pleased to see some more local interest in high street retail units which have in the past been dominated by multi-nationals following a price adjustment in prime retail Zone A rents.”

Colin added: ‘’This is now a hat-trick for us as last year we successfully let let two other units in Kingsgate Street for other retained clients.

“Kingsgate Street seems to be improving and has no doubt benefited from the local grant aid scheme available to shop frontages.”