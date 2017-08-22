Ford launch £2,000 scrappage scheme for pre-2010 cars

Ford is offering motorists thousands of pounds off the price of some its new models if they trade in a car or a van registered before 2010.

The car manufacturer claim they are launching the scheme to help combat the amount of engine emissions given off by older cars.

Any car or van registered before December 31 2009 is eligible for the scheme, which runs to the end of the year.

The scheme applies to several new models of Ford; from £2,000 off a Fiesta to £7,000 off a new Transit van.

Ford of Britain chairman and managing director Andy Barratt said: "Ford shares society's concerns over air quality.

"Removing generations of the most polluting vehicles will have the most immediate positive effect on air quality, and this Ford scrappage scheme aims to do just that.

"We don't believe incentivising sales of new cars goes far enough and we will ensure that all trade-in vehicles are scrapped. Acting together, we can take hundreds of thousands of the dirtiest cars off our roads and out of our cities."