Portrush station plans consultation

Translink has launched a major public consultation on multi-million pound proposals to redevelop Portrush Train Station.

The new development for the town will provide modern facilities to cater for growing passenger numbers and contribute to the overall regeneration of the area.

Representing an investment of over £5.5m, the new station is expected to be completed in Spring 2019 ahead of the Open Golf Championship in July 2019, subject to a successful planning application.

Launching the public consultation, Translink’s Head of Project Delivery John Glass, said: “Portrush Train Station is a key gateway to the Causeway Coast and has a key role in supporting local tourism, as such; this redevelopment is an important project for the area.

“The proposed designs will provide fully accessible, modern waiting facilities, while also helping to enhance the image and regenerate the surrounding area as part of the Portrush Regeneration Programme.”

John continued: “The plans also incorporate improved passenger information and signage to local amenities and attractions and enhanced frontage onto Eglinton Street, creating a more prominent sense of arrival to the town. The designs also ensure high environmental standards in line with our commitment to enhance and protect the local landscape and biodiversity with provision for enhanced cycle storage for active travel and greener tourism links”.

He concluded: “We want to involve local people in the development of our proposals for Portrush Train Station and look forward to receiving feedback from passengers, local residents, community groups and elected representatives.”

During our public consultation, we are urging people to have their say on the proposed redevelopment of Portrush Train Station.

Public consultation feedback can be provided in the following ways:

Online: Visit http://www.translink.co.uk/portrushstation/ and complete the online survey;

Leaflet: a copy of our public information leaflet is enclosed featuring a consultation survey (also available from Portrush Train Station);

Public Event: Thursday 27th July 2017 in Portrush Town Hall 12.00pm - 7.00pm.

Plans will be available to view and people managing the project will be available to take questions.

Translink is working together with The Department for Communities; The Department for Infrastructure and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to deliver this project.

The public consultation is open from Monday 24th July until Friday, 1st September 2017. For more information click http://www.translink.co.uk/portrushstation/ and follow @Translink_NI.