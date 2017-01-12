Power cut affecting local residents

A power cut is currently affecting almost 60 customers in the Coleraine area.
The Times understands that 59 customers are currently without electricity.
The power went off at approximately 9am today.
A spokesperson from Northern Ireland Electricity Networks said: “We’ve located the fault on the network and repairs will begin as soon as possible. The fault is due to equipment failure.”
The estimated time of restoration is 3pm today.
